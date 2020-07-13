The LIVIT Studypod takes the boredom and monotony of working or studying from home to your backyard or anywhere else. It easily converts into an office, study space, or bedroom while giving you privacy and protection.

Call it a room on wheels if you will. This composite cube structure takes the place of your bedroom, home office, or study table and designed for outdoor use. It is best placed on your backyard, garden, or anywhere with a view. The black-tinted hardened glass window gives an unobstructed view of your scenery while keeping you sheltered and protected from weather conditions.

The LIVIT Studypod is weatherproof and measures W2.15 x L1.8 x H2.1 meter and designed to stimulate productivity and good mental health. It comes with optional wheels so you can take it anywhere you see fit. You can put where there are more trees or among natural scenery to entice good happy hormones.

The pod isn’t exactly lightweight which is understandable given its built-in features. It weighs 700 kilos, has oak laminate flooring, and comes equipped with a detachable desk. It has four downlights, a light switch, and a power outlet. So you don’t feel suffocated and for a natural living concept, the pod comes with natural ventilation with adjustable airflow.

The LIVIT Studypod is customizable depending on your needs. You can opt for the basic which is just the pod itself or choose with a desk. You can also have both wheels and desk or basic with wheels sans the desk. Another configuration can fit in a bed.

