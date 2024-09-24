Wood is a common source of material in furniture design because of its organic beauty and sustainability. But without the proper knowledge of its usage, wood work can also lead to wasted material. Designer Deniz Aktay delves into this problem with his unique approach in woodcraft, specifically on the design of the Slide table.

Aktay designed a side table with no hinges or hardware to make it upright or hold its parts. Instead, what he did was make cutouts on a single sheet of rectangular wood. These cutouts when opened transform the wood into a usable object. They also give the table its portable frame, making it highly packable for compact storage and light travel.

The Slide table literally lives up to its name because when folded down, it packs flat so it easily slides into tight spaces for storage. It takes up very minimal space in your home or even in your bag when you want to bring it to your outdoor ventures.

The table makes up of a disc carved into the middle of the wood. Then the remaining wood sections is split in half to take the form of the legs. The stems “slide” into each other (hence the name) to form a sturdy base to hold the center upright. The legs connect in the middle to form a cross shape from where the disc top rests.

When propped up, the Slide table gives off an interesting silhouette that plays with the mind like a 3D art. It’s a playful interpretation of furniture design and one that we wouldn’t mind having at home, if only it was available to the public for purchase.

Images courtesy of Deniz Aktay