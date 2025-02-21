A portable indoor heater goes a long way in keeping you warm and cozy in cold or chilly conditions. After all, you don’t want to bundle up just to do laundry. If you can’t splurge on an industrial heater, then Dreo offers a selection of compact but highly efficient machines, including the Space Heater Solaris 317.

It offers superior fast (two seconds), efficient, and widespread warmth with over 30% heating efficiency thanks to its 500W Hyperamics PTC system. This 1,500-watt space heater can warm up rooms as large as 200 square feet and doesn’t take up a lot of floor or table space with a 6.8″ x 6.8″ footprint and 14.7″ height.

The Space Heater Solaris 317 offers three heating modes: fan only, H1 (1000W), H2 (1300W), and H3 (1500W). It operates quietly so it can run in the background even when you sleep. It has a winglet fan powered by a brushless DC electric motor that pumps out warm air at a 32 dB sound level. The fan turns at a 70-degree oscillation for better room coverage.

This indoor heater comes in a modern and sleek flame-retardant design with a touch-screen LED control panel for temperature or other setting adjustments. The thermostat is adjustable from 41-95 °F in 1°F increments. It also has remote control functions.

Moreover, Dreo’s Space Heater Solaris 317 offers other useful and safety features including a child lock function, an overheat and 45-degree tip-over protection, and a 12-hour function. It even has an energy-saving Eco mode that automatically adjusts heat levels to maintain the chosen temperature, hence, saving energy in the process.

