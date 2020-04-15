As public health officials continue to remind us to practice social distancing and stay indoors, it got us thinking. We are practically being told to embrace our inner introvert and practically become hermits in a sense. This might be difficult if you are living in an apartment or other similar homes within the city. On the other hand, if your residence is the stellar example of isolation, you should be able to do more. Given our odd circumstance, we would likely jump on the opportunity to book our stay at the Lilypad floating Villa.

To our friends in the land down under, there’s actually a cool place for you to wait out the SARS-COV-2 pandemic. As the name already suggests, it sits dead in the middle of the water. Of course, those who have fear of open bodies of water should cross this one out. Meanwhile, for the rest of you who don’t, it should be a blast.

The Lilypad owes its presentation to Aussie designer Chuck Anderson. To ensure that guests enjoy the bliss of being away from civilization, there is an optional package with minimal human contact. Otherwise, you can have your meals delivered daily. For those who prefer to flex their cooking skills, they can order groceries with next-day delivery. An open

Never fear, because a 24-hour concierge service is available just in case there’s something you might need. If you wish to retire to somewhere more private, the loft holds a king-size bed. The open terrace is spacious so you can take a dip, go paddleboarding, or go fishing anytime. A private tender is on standby in case you want to head over to the beach. The Lilypad offers packages for a 3, 5, and 14-night escapade.

Images courtesy of Lilypad