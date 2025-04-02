Iranian-French architect India Mahdavi integrated a couple of playful elements to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Smiley Chair. It has the all-too-familiar smiley face motif spread out, along with ten yellow functional sockets.

Mahdavi, in cooperation with 22 System (Arbel, co-founder of design brand Bocci), transformed something as utilitarian as power outlets into playful design elements. The facial features of these power outlets and the smiley emoji share a resemblance. Hence, they become aesthetic elements, offering a playful design on the pink, plush upholstery.

The “faces” splattered across the Smiley Chair serve different purposes according to various socket and plug types. Some look wide-eyed with open mouths, for plugging in devices with a Type D socket. Others look like squinting eyes for Type A or B plugs or for charging USB-powered devices.

These yellow sockets are spread across the arm and body of the chair. They are not just functional elements but also decorative pieces, fusing practicality with playfulness. Meanwhile, for this project, Mahdavi opted to redesign her Oliver chair, one named after a client’s newborn child.

The Smiley Chair used a bespoke yellow colorway called Kelly for the sockets. Mahdavi said the piece is “about celebrating the small details that bring joy to our daily lives.” Using the electrical outlet as a design element encourages people to see the beauty in the functional and familiar.

The Smiley Chair debuted at the Matter and Shape design fair, which takes place annually during Paris Fashion Week. The chair serves as a comfortable place to lounge and relax with all your devices plugged in.

Images courtesy of Bocci