Furniture design often blurs the lines between function and creativity and Dmitry Kozinenko’s “Stuck” couch concept is a good example. Its plush cushion looks comfortable and inviting. But one stand-out feature begs curious conversations about its awkward setup.

At a glance, it’s the ideal place to flop down for a good read, snooze, or binge-watch your TV shows. It’s sized considerably large or spacious enough as a makeshift bed too. But off to one side is small table wedged between the backrest, splitting the cushion in half like a half-closed zipper.

This strategic placement of the table is a play on the “Stuck” couch concept. The table is stuck on the side and begs one to wonder if it will eventually slide and fall down. Likewise, if it can be repositioned and moved along different areas of the backrest. This way, it can be used in the middle or at the opposite end of the couch in various positions.

Details are scarce on this furniture design like its construction, fabric material, and weight capacity. But its intriguing layout certainly invites curiousity. It also makes a whimsical addition to any room setup.

Moreover, the “Stuck” couch concept takes a playful approach to the typical setup of pairing loungers with a small side table. Couches, sofas, or even armchairs need a spot beside it to put down a drink, a phone, a book, and more. But Kozinenko creatively hit two birds with one stone in his design. Instead of putting a different table beside the couch, he wedged one at the back so it comes as one furniture.

Images courtesy of Dmitry Kozinenko/Behance