When the majority of businesses offered work-from-home initiatives at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many quickly adapted. Furthermore, those who did find it more convenient than being in the office. As such, the demand for dwellings in remote areas is at an all-time high. If you’re looking for something similar or maybe a source of inspiration, here is the Smoke Lake Cabin.

Illegal logging, wildfires, and urban development are the biggest contributors to deforestation. If this continues, future generations will face its devastating effects due to climate change. Anya Moryoussef Architect, meanwhile, promotes a more eco-friendly practice as we can observe here with this off-grid residence.

As the name suggests, this modest home stands amid a forest in Algonquin Provincial Park. Geographically, the Smoke Lake Cabin is in Ontario, Canada. If not for the illuminated interior, the black-stained timber exterior of this 549-square-foot structure camouflages with its surroundings.

Interestingly enough, the studio notes that the only way to get there is by boat. The modular plan’s construction was also a challenge, given the comprehensive regulations enforced by the local authorities. Everything from the materials, pitch of its roof, color, and height was strictly controlled.

The terrain slopes gently to meet the water, which means a section of the blueprint is elevated to maintain a level floor. In addition to the large windows, it also incorporates more glazing for the skylights. Water comes from the lake, while sewage flows into an on-site septic system.

“We believe, first and foremost, in an empathetic approach to design. This meant building small, touching the ground as lightly as possible, sourcing simple Canadian materials, and taking the lead from the dramatic forest and shoreline,” stated Moryussef about the Smoke Lake Cabin

Images courtesy of Anya Moryoussef Architect