Apart from a killer gaming rig, what truly ties everything in your man cave or entertainment space is the furniture. Decor and ambient lighting can only do so much, but sometimes, what we need is something totally unconventional like the Envy by Bateman Labs. This is not your average setup because what you have here is anything but gaudy.

Gamers usually choose desks and seats with slightly futuristic designs. Oddly enough, they tend to gravitate toward the flashy types. These typically incorporate LEDs, motorized height adjustments, cable management systems, massage functions, and complex functions, to name a few. In contrast, the Envy resembles a classic easy chair.

From a cosmetic standpoint, the furniture company delivers an SKU that would effortlessly fit in any modern living room. Honestly, a major part of its appeal is the distinctive look. Buyers can choose between White Oak and Black Walnut for its timber components. Match it with any of the six fabric selections for a bespoke touch.

The choices are Midnight Blue, Grey Polyester, Charcoal Cotton-Linen, Natural Polyester, Green Cotton-Linen, and Natural Cotton-Linen. Likewise, the modular system supports a wide range of optional add-ons. Among those available are a headrest, controller holsters, detachable desks, a cup holder, a coat hook, and more.

Fatigue and soreness from extended work/gaming sessions shouldn’t be a problem with the Envy. “The cushions were shaped by gamers and programmers to provide all-day comfort, and then wrapped in strong fabrics that look fantastic in every room,” reads the official description. We hope Bateman Labs has more attachments in active development for this versatile lounge chair.

Images courtesy of Bateman Labs