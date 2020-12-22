The introduction of the LG Autonomous Disinfecting Robot is timely amid this pandemic. LG aims for it to be the “new standard of hygiene” in B2B safety solution in high-touch, high-traffic areas.

This autonomous robot is capable of disinfecting busy areas including hotels, transportation, offices, classrooms, restaurants, hospitals, and other businesses. It uses ultraviolet light (UV-C) to kill a wide range of bacteria and germs. As per the FDA, UV-C light, found in most sanitizing and disinfecting portable machines, can also destroy the protein shell of some viruses. It may even be effective in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 disease.

The LG Autonomous Disinfecting Robot is easy to operate and can easily establish cleaning routines. It is user-friendly as such it does not need any extensive training on how to operate it. It even offers remote connectivity so users can monitor progress through tablets or smartphones.

Moreover, LG outfitted this device with safety features to combat UV-C exposure on humans. It has motion sensors that automatically shut down the machine when it detects a human presence within a 16-foot radius. It also comes with a built-in emergency stop button and a mobile control app that allows for remote shut down.

The LG Autonomous Disinfecting Robot can disinfect areas in 15 to 30 minutes on a single battery charge. Its autonomous design allows it to move smoothly around tables, chairs, and other furniture prone to human touch. It will be officially unveiled at the Digital CES 2021 and will be available in the market at a later date.

Images courtesy of LG