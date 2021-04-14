Comic book aficionados looking for their collectible fix can sometimes source it from toys. Limited edition runs of special colorways, convention-only exclusives, and so much more. Some of us who love building things with our hands can always rely on garage kits and LEGO. Yep, the Danish toymaker regularly keeps fans like us happy with tie-ins. Shipping out soon is the Batman Cowl kit and we’re already drooling for it.

This fresh set of bricks is a welcome addition to any collection of Batman-themed LEGO sets. For sure some of you already own the 1989 Batwing and 1989 Batmobile.

Those seriously into The Caped Crusader are likely to even go for the other ones that are geared for kids. No, sir, there are age restrictions when it comes to collecting toys around here! This would make a wonderful gift for someone

You should know that LEGO has a bunch more of these helmets based on other popular franchises. Still, the Batman Cowl is likely going to be one of the most sought-after when it drops later in April 2021.

We love it when there’s a lot of bricks involved and this one packs 410 pieces in the box. After assembly, you have a display-worthy LEGO replica of what the Dark Knight uses to hide his identity.

IT measures a little over 8.5 inches high, 3.94 inches wide, and 4.72 inches deep. The set also includes a display stand so you can show it off on your desk or cabinet. Perhaps the company will consider a wearable 1:1 scale version of the Batman Cowl in the future.

Images courtesy of LEGO