The Heart Chair by designer Woocheol Shin makes a striking addition to any setting or environment because of its heart-shaped silhouette. The silhouette isn’t visible when viewing the chair from the top but from the sides.

It features organic lines that visually add a touch of vibrancy into straight-lined spaces. This design subtly breaks traditional horizontal and vertical lines commonly seen in furniture design. But the fluid curves are not merely for aesthetic purposes.

They also offer ergonomic comfort by providing back, arm, and leg support. Hence, alleviating the tension commonly associated with rigid straight chairs. The Heart Chair ergonomically contours to the shape of the lower back and provides room for the user to subtly lean back.

Meanwhile, the sides offer the option to prop the arms according to the curving shape or by simply propping them on top. This chair also allows the legs to casually drape across on its stems. There is also enough room for the body to move around while seated. Likewise, the extended part of the arms on the back and the space below them can even hold small items.

“Moreover, to ensure that its presence goes beyond mere visual interest, we imagine the human body draped over the lines and strive to achieve an optimal synchronization between the body and the lines,” Woocheol Shin says of the design of the Heart Chair.

Shin went through several concept ideas for the Heart Chair. Details are scarce but renders show he used stainless steel to build the entirety of its design.

Images courtesy of Woocheol Shin