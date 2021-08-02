Aside from working on their rides in the comfort of their garages, some gearheads love to keep another hobby handy, Scale models of automobiles are a clear favorite due to how accurate they can be with the real thing. This usually involves a lot of patience as you work with small parts and adhesives. This 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck does not need any of those.

Shipping under LEGO’s Technic range, buyers can expect an insane level of detail. There are 2,110 bricks to work with and the fun will continue after completion. You see, the 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck is not only for display. Just download the CONTROL+ app and drive it around.

Much like some of the LEGO Technic kits out there, it turns into a remote-control truck. Similar to the actual machine of its namesake, it will tackle almost everything you throw at it. As always, leave it up to the Danish toymaker to go the extra mile the emulate what the real thing can accomplish.

The wheels with chunky all-terrain tires are mounted on axles with dynamic suspension systems. if you were to actually hop on, the trip would be as smooth as it can get. Engage the differential locking via the companion app and watch it climb up steep inclines.

Give the engineer in you a treat as 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck does not hold back when it comes to articulation. The cab doors, hood, and service hatch can be opened. This LEGO Technic set will surely engage your creativity from start to finish. This would make an awesome gift to brick building enthusiasts.

Images courtesy of LEGO