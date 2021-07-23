The beach. When someone mentions it, what comes to mind are the sea, sand, beverages, personal watercraft, and more. Despite the challenging situation we are still in right now, it’s best to take all necessary precautions to enjoy your time there. If you prefer to say indoors, why not keep your hands busy with Volkswagen T2 Camper Van from LEGO.

If you’ve worked on automotive replicas from the Danish toymaker in the past, then this new kit will bring the same level of fun. It’s no secret as to why the designers went with this vehicle from Volkswagen. This platform has a cult following the continues until now.

This latest addition to LEGO’s Creator series and challenges you with 2,207 pieces out of the box. As with any of its previous sets, the attention to detail is striking. The Volkswagen T2 Camper Van in question here boasts a two-tone white/blue paint job.

Fully built, it measures 6 x 13.5 x 5.5 inches (H x L x W) and should make for a groovy display piece in any home or office. LEGO even goes the extra mile and includes stickers for that flower-power vibe. The addition of textile materials for curtains and a pop-up tent is something you rarely see here.

Those who have owned a Volkswagen T2 Camper Van might want to grab it for the nostalgia trip. There’s a sliding door, a working steering wheel, and pop the hood to view the engine. LEGO even lets you build two folding chairs and a surfboard so your Minifigures can chill and catch some waves.

Images courtesy of LEGO