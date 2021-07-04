With a generous amount of imagination and a boatload of LEGO bricks, you can practically design anything under the sun. Just look at those huge display models in toy stores or those uploaded by content creators online. Meanwhile, it’s also fun to follow a detailed instruction manual to build something like this sweet. For example, this 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor set.

This new kit is marketed under the Danish toymaker’s Technic banner, which means it will be one massive undertaking. Even veteran brick builders will love the challenge it brings to the table. Out of the box, there are 1,379 pieces to work with.

Also, a preview of the finished product on the box suggest it will comprehensive replica of the pickup truck. LEGO did not only focus on the exterior aspect of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Instead, the level of intricacy the Technic lineup touts extends to the interior and more.

You can build a scale model of the actual vehicle’s V6 engine complete with moving pistons. Next. All four of its wheels feature a working suspension system just like the real thing. Now you can simulate how the pickup track can effortlessly tackle even the most difficult terrain.

Other articulating parts include the hood, the four doors, and the tailgate at the rear. The LEGO Technic 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor comes in an orange paint job with black accents. Even the Raptor badging is visible as a decal just above the rear fenders. Finally, once fully assembled, it stands over 6 inches high and is about 16.5 inches long. This is a great alternative when board games just don’t cut it.

Images courtesy of LEGO