BEST ADULT CARD & BOARD GAMES

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

How many people do you need, at a minimum, for most adult card or board games?

There’s no smoke without fire and you can’t have a game without players. When choosing the best adult or board card game for you and your friends, its important to consider the question highlighted above.

You’ll find that most games allow for a different number of maximum players. Some don’t even have an upper limit. However, if there’s one thing that’s almost completely a standard across all board and card games, whether they’re adult-orientated or not, it’s that you need at least 2 or even 3 people to play a game properly.

Can these Games be fun even when you’re not slightly drunk?

This is an interesting question really, because it depends on whether most of your social situations and gatherings involve the use of alcohol as social lubrication. We would argue at Men’s Gear that while you obviously don’t need to be drunk to play the Game of Thrones version of Monopoly, neither do you need to be slightly drunk to play Cards Against Humanity. It helps, it really helps. How so? Alcohol helps by breaking down your inhibitions, and one thing you don’t want when playing the kind of games, we’ve looked at in our guide is inhibitions. These games require you to be as bad and as vulgar, in many cases, as you can be.

Therefore, if you’re prone to be the shy and retiring type who wouldn’t say boo to a goose, you may need a little help in getting the best out of these games.

Obviously, there are games that are designed to be played with a healthy, but safe dose of alcohol. You can’t really play Tipsy Towers without it or else you’re just playing Jenga and in that case, what would be the point in wasting money on the drinking game version?

However, some of the things that come to light in games like Confessions, Never Have I Ever, Cards Against Humanity and similar titles, are hilarious and a whole lot of fun whether you’re tipsy, drunk as a skunk or stone cold sober.

Which adult card or board game is the most daring/rude?

Again, this is a hard question to answer, as everyone will have a different opinion. As these games usually revolve around shock and inappropriateness, the phrase one man’s poison is another man’s cure, comes to mind. If you’re not inclined to drink very often, for example, then one of the drink-centered games like Tipsy Tower or Drinkopoly will be more daring for you than people who regular drink at social occasions.

Similarly, if you’ve always tended to have a darker sense of humor or love sexual innuendos, then games like CAH and That’s What She Said are hardly going to offend or shock you, and are therefore, less likely to be considered daring or rude. If you’ve got a more conservative sense of humor though, you’ll probably be red-faced for most of the evening playing one of those games. You’ll love it, but you’ll be red-faced all the same.

If we had to pick out the one that is perhaps the most daring or rude, we’d have to pick the one that we felt, from our research, gets incredibly personal. It’s easy to make up funny statements a la Cards Against Humanity when you all know that’s the real aim of the game. However, it’s another thing to poke fun and laugh at your own mistakes and bad decisions in life. So, in terms of being the most daring, we think Privacy is probably the closest to the knuckle in our guide.

The game involves questions where the only accepted answers are either yes or no. So, there’s nowhere to hide.

Make Your Next Game Night a Night To Remember (or Forget)!

Phew! We don’t know about you guys, but we need some air after going through all those adult games with you. When we said comprehensive, we meant comprehensive. Each game was chosen because it has merit. While some titles may be similar, their differences were enough to warrant them a place in our guide. We took into consideration what people generally like and that you can all be a very fickle bunch often.

So, while some of you may be up for a good couple of rounds of drinking games, we knew that others will be after something a bit more cerebral. Hence the sizer of the guide. One thing we couldn’t avoid though, was showcasing those games that really hit home how little (or maybe too much) we know our friends and those that we choose to have in our lives. Remember that saying – you can choose your friends, but you can’t choose your family? Well, if you play any of these games and learn anything unsavory, remember that you chose them. So really that makes it all your fault, doesn’t it?

At the end of the day, like any board games and card games designed for family audiences, adult versions are there primarily for their entertainment value. It’s important to take everything that’s said during these games with a pinch of salt and remember that we’re all flawed and deeply messed up people. That’s right, even you, yes you, that’s sitting there thinking that you’ve got nothing to hide. Try a few rounds of Cards Against Humanity or Bad People and we’re sure you’ll be a little quieter with the holier-than-thou attitude.

If you’re completely new to adult board games and card games, it might be a good idea to try one of the tamer offerings first, before diving into something as nasty as Pick Your Poison. However, we do recommend that you try something. Even if you’re a little nervous, because part of that nervous feeling you have comes from a place that knows you might enjoy yourself and you just don’t know how to deal with that. We do, give it a go!