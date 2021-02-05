These days, laptops are essential for folks who need to work from home or perhaps travel every now then. Despite the versatility it offers, some are often bulky and heavy. Unless you have your own that’s slim and lighter, lugging regular notebook around can be bothersome. Buying a compact model with decent specs can be costly, which is why we’re eager about this upcoming gadget. The LEEF might be the wallet-friendly solution heading out way.

Tech pundits have been pointing out that modern mid-range and flagship smartphones are packing powerful hardware. In fact, if not for the small display and lack of tactile input options it can practically replace some regular laptop computers. This is where the LEEF comes into play as it becomes your productivity platform with the aid of your Android handset.

The LEEF looks like your average notebook, but the kicker here is that this is just a shell. However, once you plug in your Android smartphone it becomes a full-fledged portable workstation. For now, it is fully compatible with Samsung, LG, and Huawei phones with native desktop mode functionalities. Other brands would soon be supported as well once Google officially unlocks the feature for its mobile OS.

This ultraportable laptop even boasts a sleek aluminum body with a 12.5-inch full-HD display and weighs 2.2 lbs. Thanks to Android’s native support for most computer peripherals, the keyboard and multi-touch trackpad works seamlessly. Meanwhile, there are four 1W speakers for audio. Then there is a single USB-A port, 2 USB-C ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The LEEF also packs an 8,000 mAh battery that can recharge your smartphone as well.

Images courtesy of LEEF