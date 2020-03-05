Forget bringing a heavy and cumbersome toolbox and carry the Leatherman Surge Multi-tool with you instead. This great product is every handyman, electrician, or technician’s dream.

Leatherman never fails when it comes to providing practical tools in one compact package that you can bring around anytime and anywhere. This gear made from 420 high-carbon stainless steel features 21 tools you can use in or outside the home. It has full-size knife blades, needlenose and regular pliers, premium replaceable wire and hard-wire cutters, and stranded-wire cutters.

Moreover, the Leatherman Surge Multi-tool has an electrical crimper, wire stripper, and Leatherman’s signature 420HC stainless steel knife. It also comes with a 420HC serrated knife that is handy for cutting rope or fiber, a saw, spring-action scissors, and an awl with a thread loop.

As with any other multi-tools from the brand, this everyday carry also comes with a bottle and can opener, a wood/metal file, and a diamond-coated file. The large and small screwdrivers are also present along with the large bit driver. It comes with a Phillips #1-2 & 3/16″ screwdriver. Best of all, it features a blade exchanger which lets you swap out t-shank tools for customization.

The Leatherman Surge Multi-tool uses an all-locking mechanism so you can complete tasks free from accidental cuts and for efficiency. The tools are also accessible from the outside and use one-handed operation. This gear comes with a lanyard ring for portability and is lightweight enough to bring around with you at just 12.5 ounces. It is also not cumbersome at a measurement of 4.5 inches with the blade length at 3.1 inches.

Images courtesy of Leatherman