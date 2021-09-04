It has been barely a few days since we featured an electric conversion of a Land Rover Series IIA. It looks there’s more to be happy about when you’re a big fan of the renowned British marque and 007. We’re getting a bold collaboration between the two in the form of the Defender V8 Bond Edition.

After what seems like an eternity of waiting, we’re finally close to the premiere of No Time To Die. The film was pushed back due to several factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the departure of director Danny Boyle. Perhaps there is something good that came out of the delay.

Nonetheless, the hype surrounding it never waned, which goes to show people are still eager to see it. To drum up even more publicity, Land Rover cashes in on the 25th installment of the long-running spy franchise. The Defender V8 Bond Edition is the ultimate tribute collectors will soon have in their garages.

Aston Martin might have the leading role here, but you can’t ignore how classy this SUV is. Just like the Q Division developing the latest tools for 007’s mission, the carmaker’s SVO Bespoke team is imbuing Defender V8 with exclusive elements.

They’re giving it a beautiful blackout theme with only a hint of Xenon Blue from the brake calipers on the front pair of Luna Gloss Black alloy wheels. Then there’s the 007 badging in gold to remind us of Land Rover’s partnership with the legendary secret agent. The man himself will surely approve of their work.

To get out of a tight spot, the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is not lacking under the hood. A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox supplies 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of Land Rover