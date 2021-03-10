What do you get when two leading Italian luxury brands come together to craft something remarkable? It would have been a difficult question to answer if not for what Bob Forstner has to offer. The showroom just got their hands on this spectacular Murcielago Versace Edition that would instantly become the pride of any automotive collection.

Upon checking the Lamborghini Murcielago Versace Edition in question, we’re seeing a little over 6,000 miles of travel. Those in the market for exclusive production runs would likely consider this a huge plus already. Also, the establishment currently hosting this elegant vehicle reveals more about its history.

According to Bob Forstner, although the supercar was built in 2008, it was first registered in 2021 as a One of One. There were 20 Lamborghini Murcielago Versace Edition units up for grabs and this particular coupe is number 8.

As it waits for its next owner, we have the opportunity to learn more about this fashionable ride. The exterior is mostly white with elements of black from carbon fiber. From the flanks, you can see Greek key graphics as well as the fashion label’s head of Medusa emblem toward the rear.

Meanwhile, the interior also continues the motif with the meandros pattern on the leather upholstery. This is visible on the lower section of the dash, center console, and the seats. Upon closer inspection, the edition plate shows its number it’s the series as well as the Gianni Versace Couture badging.

Of course, the Lamborghini Murcielago Versace Edition on sale comes with a few extras. A Reventon wheel package, Valvetronic exhaust system, and 680 HP BF Performance upgrades. Finally, the broker says it is in immaculate condition.

Images courtesy of Bob Forstner