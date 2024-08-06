With a name like Hardkorr Campers (HKC), potential clients already have high expectations when it comes to toughness and durability. All you need is a quick glance at the Xplorer 2.0 and it should be clear this bad boy is ready for any rough adventures. Moreover, despite the rugged profile, it delivers superior comfort with a compact form factor when not in use.

People who purchase RVs need to be aware of the overall space these can take up. Sadly, some just eyeball it and assume their adventure trailer is small enough enough for interior storage. The Xplorer 2.0, on the other hand, carries the nickname “Shorty” for a good reason.

According to HKC, it borrows outstanding elements from standard Xplorer but can still park inside a “standard suburban garage.” The aluminum body is built on a hot-dip galvanized steel chassis, which rides on a heavy-duty independent suspension system with big-bore gas shocks.

Ensuring reliable performance on and off the road are 16″ alloy rim shod with 265/75 R16 MT tires. HKC is then mounting these on heavy-duty PCD 6×139.7 hub bearings. The Xplorer 2.0 features an integrated staircase to access the queen-size rooftop tent.

Protection from the elements comes from the 270-degree awning that owners can quickly deploy. It spans a huge area — enough to cover the slide-out kitchen and prep bench with fridge access. A shower tent is also available should you need to clean up after a day of outdoor fun.

Never worry about supplies as the Xplorer 2.0 boasts more than 3,450 liters of storage volume. Elsewhere, the front water tank holds up to 100 liters, while the rear has a capacity of 70 liters. HKC currently only offers the “Adventurer” trim package, but buyers can always enhance their camper with optional accessories.

Images courtesy of Hardkorr Campers