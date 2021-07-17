A healthy helping of Looney Tunes characters never fails to stir feelings of nostalgia in those who grew up watching the original cartoons. Kross Studio presents watch collectors with a timepiece homage to the new film. The Space Jam: A New Legacy Tourbillon will surely appeal to collectors

Aside from their watches, Kross Studio has a knack for shipping these in unique packaging. The Space Jam tourbillon arrives with a striking sculpture. The Kross Studio B-Ball is a premium aluminum and wood storage. Eleven layers form the outline of a basketball and stand on a base with images of the Looney Tunes cast.

To access the Space Jam: A New Legacy Tourbillon, all you need is to twist and lift. It features a 45-mm round titanium case and a domed sapphire crystal. Dead center of its open-work dial is the tourbillon that sits within a cage shaped like a basketball.

The D-ring style crown folds flush on the exhibition caseback. Just lift it up to hand-wind the KS 7’000 movement which is good enough for 5 days. The hour hand resembles the free throw lane, while the skeleton minute hand is in the shape of a paddle.

These hands orbit the tourbillon on a blue PVD ring with engravings of the Tune Squad roster. The orange PVD outer ring comes with blue indices on the minute track and round hour markers. The Kross Studio Space Jam: A New Legacy Tourbillon can be paired with two straps.

Choose between a blue calf leather with a black rubber inlay or an orange laser abraded rubber. Both sport a titanium deployant buckle clasp closure system. Only 10 examples of The Space Jam: A New Legacy Tourbillon will be available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Kross Studio