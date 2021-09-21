Why settle for less when you can go big. We’re talking about the powerful Klarus RS80GT Flashlight that can easily light a football field with its immense brightness. It boasts a massive 10,000 lumens from three CREE XHP70.2 LED bulbs.

Tom Cruise fans may be familiar with this spotlight as he used it in one of his scenes from “The Mummy” when he came down a cave. No doubt that it certainly offered a lot of visibility in the dark. Aside from its max output of 10,000 lumens, it also shines up to a beam distance of 1870 feet or 570 meters.

The Klarus RS80GT Flashlight is an upgrade of its predecessor, the RS80 with its higher lumens and bigger capacity battery pack, and fast recharging. It runs on six 3400mAh Li-ion batteries that can support 135 hours of runtime. A DC charging table gets it to a full charge in three hours. Likewise, it recharges via a USB-C cable that makes it easy to use the batteries as a portable power bank.

This handheld torch is suitable for all kinds of outdoor adventures and for search and rescue operations. It is IPX-7 rated so it can withstand water splashed on all sides and can briefly submerge in water. It is also resistant to drops up to one meter. Plus, it uses an advanced ITS-Intelligent system that adjusts the output accordingly to the internal temperature to preserve the batteries and protect the circuit board. It also prevents external overheating so you don’t get burned.

The Klarus RS80GT Flashlight also comes with a bright 100 lumen COB table light ideal for reading, car repairs, and more. Aside from it being user-friendly, it is portable with additional shoulder straps and mountable on a tripod. It is also light enough at 1.25kg.

Images courtesy of Klarus