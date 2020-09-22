Over the years we have amassed a catalog of awesome items that are available in an all-black ensemble. To start off, there was the BMW X6 Vantablack as the darkest there is available on a commercial vehicle. What follows the O.CT Mercedes-AMG GT R, Vollebak Blackout hoodie, and Hublot Big Bang GMT All Black Yohji Yamamoto. These are just a few examples of what we love to see and Hamilton gladly follows with another. The Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO is a special edition with a movie tie-in.

This is not their first partnership because, in 2014, renowned director Christopher Nolan worked with Hamilton. It was to develop the Khaki Field Murph Auto for his epic sci-fi film Interstellar. Now, he is once again partnering with the watchmaker in promoting his upcoming sci-fi thriller TENET. Now, you have an opportunity to own this stealthy limited-edition timepiece before all are spoken for. Moreover, it supposedly holds some hints at the film’s narrative.

The Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO is available in two variants with the notable differences visible on the second hand. It’s either a blue or rep tip, which Hamilton claims will have some references in the film. Each version ships with an interesting packaging that matches the color of the aforementioned component. With that out of the way, its time to talk what they share. The 46mm case is titanium with a black PVD coat and a sapphire crystal.

The shadowy theme continues with the rotating bezel and the matte black dial with Arabic numeral hour markers. Next are the minute and hour hands which have grey Super-LumiNova fillings. Running the show is Hamilton’s robust H-10 automatic calibre with an 80-hour power reserve. Overall, we love the mysterious presentation of the Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO.

Images courtesy of Hamilton