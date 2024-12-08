Among the accessories you can wear to enhance your style, people often overlook eyewear. It’s probably because we associate these with summer, but studies show a sunny day in any season can still damage our eyes. Thus, let’s make it a habit to wear a pair of shades when it’s bright out just to be on the safe side. Matsuda just dropped the For You Collection comprised of two models.

The first of the duo is the M1031. It’s a great option if you like darker colors with metallic trims for contrast. Despite the abundance of curves, it sports a slightly rectangular silhouette to complement round or oval face shapes. Official measurements list the lens width at 55 mm, bridge width of 22 mm, and temple length of 145 mm.

Matsuda is fabricating the frame and temples out of hand-polished Japanese acetate. Notable cosmetic flourishes include a keyhole bridge and metal accents with intricate patterns and a palladium finish on the lateral side of the translucent temples.

Meanwhile, titanium lines the inner rims, which hold cobalt blue lenses. Next in the For You Collection is the M1032. With its bottle green color, it is the more striking of the two. The designers are going for a transparent aesthetic with its hand-polished Japanese acetate frame and temples.

We’re also looking at a keyhole-shaped bridge, metal accents on the temples, and a titanium inner rim. This SKU has a 47 mm lens width, 22 mm bridge width, and 145 mm long temples. Elsewhere, the lenses are rendered in a gray gradient. Matsuda is only producing 25 examples each of the M1031 and M1032. The For You Collection is available worldwide right now.

Images courtesy of Matsuda