There has been no shortage in the production of air purifiers in this pandemic. The use of UVC-light in killing germs and bacteria has never been more efficient than today just like the KeySmart CleanLight Air Purifier.

This is a three-in-one device that purifies and filters the air to remove 99% of harmful particles. It uses high-efficiency 360-degree H13 HEPA filter to remove smoke, pet dander, odors, air pollution, and TVOC. It is ideal for those who suffer from allergies as it traps the allergens. The filters boast a lifespan of 500 hours (about 2-3 months).

Moreover, the KeySmart CleanLight Air Purifier kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria using two UVC-LED lights. The UV wavelength of 260-280nm makes it effective in eliminating airborne viruses, bacteria, mold, and germs. The lights, on the other hand, have a lifespan of 10,000 hours (about 3 years).

Best of all, it operates silently with low and high fan modes less than 27dB. Its size is also very ideal for travel. It fits most cup holders and large enough to purify 161 square feet of space.

The KeySmart CleanLight Air Purifier also doubles as a power bank and for aromatherapy. It comes with an aromatherapy sponge where you can pour in your essential oils for a spa-like experience at home or in the office. Meanwhile, the 5V USB output lets you charge portable devices on the go. This device is even water-resistant and fire retardant and lightweight enough to carry around at 10.5 ounces. It is made from anti-fingerprint alloy and ABS material.

