Snow Peak is all about making outdoor adventures fun, comfortable, and memorable. From tents, apparel, and cooking essentials, it’s got your camping gear covered. Its latest drop are the Celes and Rechargeable Mini Hozuki versatile camp lights that provide hours of illumination.

Both feature powerful LEDs and built-in rechargeable batteries. The Celes offers dual illumination from its low-profile design. The lower light offers 260 lumens, which is enough to lightly illuminate a gathering space. Meanwhile, the top blasts 720 lumens of light on the ceiling to brighten the entire tent.

The Celes offers four brightness modes, an adjustable hanger, and ease of use. It can be mounted to a tripod or connected to Tabletop Architect (TTA) components for added functionality. Then an IPX4 construction protects it from water splashes from all directions. It weighs just 450g and measures 1.7″ wide by 7.4″ long.

Meanwhile, the Rechargeable Mini Hozuki is a compact light offering 60 lumens of candle-like tone. It makes the perfect reading light in your home or as an alternative camping light. It has three variable brightness settings, namely Hi-Lo, Strobe, and Flicker.

This camp light provides 60 hours of illumination under high and 100 hours under Low setting. Its main body comes with a built-in USB-C port for easy recharging at home or in the car, while it is rated IPX4 class equivalent for its drop-proof capability. It packs intuitive controls for ease of use and a powerful magnetic fastener.

Snow Peak’s Rechargeable Mini Hozuki is lighter than the Celes light at 95g and measures 2.4″ D × 3.0″ H. It comes in three colorways while the Celes in a black/gray combo.

Images courtesy of Snow Peak