The popularity of Crocs and YEEZY’s Foam Runner, to name a few, puts the spotlight on the inherent ease and comfort that clogs provide. Not to mention, they are aesthetically versatile too. New brand Kane upped that ante with a pair that caters to muscle recovery with the Kane Active Recovery Footwear.

This pair aims not only to “re-energize yourself” but also “re-energize the planet.” It uses sustainably-sourced sugarcane from Brazil. Sugarcane is known to reduce greenhouse gases and thus it minimizes carbon footprint. Aside from its eco-friendly construction, it provides “active recovery” by stimulating the leg muscles while preventing fatigue.

Backed by noted foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Daniel Geller, the Kane Active Recovery Footwear is for athletic transition. Its regenerative design supports you from the ground up by providing the ideal balance of support and cushioning. It features raised footbed nodes that activate blood flow in key pressure points and thick and pillowy cushioning on the midsole.

Moreover, 31mm of foam under the heel and 22mm of foam under the forefoot provide dual-density for balance and stability. The cushioned soles ensure smooth energy return with every move and step. Meanwhile, exterior perforations and interior channels allow breathability.

The Kane Active Recovery Footwear offers the convenience of a comfortable slip-on with the support of a sneaker. It even has oversized channels and siped soles for flexibility and traction, those that are inherent in running shoes. Its overall design comfortably secures heel, arch, and instep so they work harmoniously in stimulating foot health and thus restore body power.

Images courtesy of Kane