When it comes to the great outdoors, the temperatures can be tricky to work with. It can be hot in the mornings and cold during nighttime. Thus, it’s best to be prepared and you can never go wrong with a quilt in your backpack. The Kammok Arctos 20ºF trail quilt is a great choice for this matter. It works great when camping in temperatures down to 20ºF or for long-distance hiking.

Similar to the Bobcat Trail Quilt, this versatile outdoor gear does not compromise in providing you warmth. This is the brand’s “warmest quilt yet,” with Downtek 850-fill power goose down for maximum warmth for less weight. It provides superior comfort in the desert and high alpine conditions. The down is treated with a durable, water repellent finish and is free from all PFCs to keep the quilt dry longer and dry faster when wet.

Meanwhile, vertical and horizontal baffle design prevents movement of the down from upper to lower region. Paired with internal mesh gates to lock insulation securely in place, so there are fewer cold spots and a balance of warmth all throughout the body. Moreover, the Kammok Arctos 20ºF trail quilt uses Aura 10D water-resistant ultralight ripstop nylon fabric to make it cozy and irresistibly soft.

It boasts a tapered design that follows the contour of your body: wide on the shoulder and hips for extra wiggle room, and tapered at the zippered footbox for a secure seal against cold air and minimizes heat loss at the toes. No matter your needs, it easily works as a sleeping bag, a poncho, hammock, and a camping blanket. It features a minimalist design but works great in keeping you toasty in cold conditions.

Images courtesy of Kammok