It’s still not too late to cap the summer break with a camping adventure. But we’re not talking about taking shelter in tight spaces. But having a glamping experience in Snow Peak’s latest release, the Land Nest Shelter.

This generous tent can accommodate a family of four with a footprint that’s over 20 ft. long and nearly 12 ft. wide. It even has ample head room with an interior height of 5.8 feet. This is a two-room shelter that offers both a private bedroom and a floorless but weatherproof living area.

A suspended inner tent separated from the living area via a zipped closure serves as the bedroom. It has a tub floor to keep water from leaking in off the ground. The Land Nest Shelter can also be transformed into one large open tent by removing the bedroom. After all, fun and comfort go together when it comes to camping. When it rains outside, everyone can stay dry and comfortable inside without feeling cramped.

Moreover, the end door flap doubles as an awning to further extend the outer tent or living space. This area offers cross ventilation via central doors on either side that lead directly into the back of the open living area, near the front of the bedroom.

The Land Nest Shelter features a symmetrical layout borrowed from the structure of its predecessor, the Land Nest Dome. As such, it offers a straightforward setup and is easy to take down too, making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned campers.

Meanwhile, other thoughtful features include a shading pigment on the ceiling to block intense summer sunlight. It also has four large mesh panels to keep insects away and enhance ventilation. There’s also a skirt surrounding the entire base of the tent to keep cold air out.

