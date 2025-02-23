Don’t limit yourself to cooking over a campfire while camping, trekking, or on any adventure that calls for a hot meal. Snow Peak is all about making those outdoor adventures count and the Home & Camp Burner makes it easy to cook up a feast in the middle of the forest.

It’s essentially an uber-portable camping stove hybrid designed for those who bring their own fuel. It discreetly hides a cooktop in its butane canister-inspired shell. It opens through a quick, four-step setup and when unfolded, can support a vessel up to 12″ in diameter from its mechanical design.

Snow Peak’s Home & Camp Burner features a cooking platform that folds out of its body. It swivels out like a robotic arm and the base stays secure on any surface once fully unfolded. Much like a single burner butane stove, it also has a slot to attach a butane canister.

Despite its compact and lightweight frame, it can support larger cook sets with its expanded trivet. It also delivers high heat output. You can dial in your desired heat too via an adjustable knob. Forget bringing matchsticks or a lighter as this unit already comes with an auto-ignitor.

Once done cooking, it collapses into a compact size for convenient storage in its compatible Neoprene Case or Storage Bag for safekeeping. It’s made of stainless steel, weighs just 3 lbs (1.4 kg), and measures 11.8″L x 13.6″ W x 4.72″ H. Snow Peak’s Home & Camp Burner folds into a sophisticated silhouette that will complement any kitchen aesthetic. It comes in three color variants that match the natural colors of nature.

