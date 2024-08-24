Exped’s latest release, the inflatable Luxemat Duo, offers a homelike sleeping experience outdoors. It provides back and side support no matter the adventure. It’s ideal for camping, overlanding, van life, basecamp, and more.

On the surface, it has Exped’s four-way stretch cotton cover that’s removable for washing. It also has grab handles along the middle and across all corners of the mat so it’s easy to maneuver in and out of any tight spaces or moved from one place to another. It also has two meshed pockets: a quick-access stash pocket to store a phone and a zippered secure pocket for other essentials. Along the pockets are two flexible flat valves for inflating and deflating the mat using its mini pump.

The Exped Luxemat Duo is available in two sizes: medium wide and long wide. The side zipper on the single size allows you to connect two mats together for a gap-free sleeping arrangement. Likewise, this setup easily transforms the mat into a camping couch. But this design is a great cold-weather bed because of the addition of a unique wool-insulated topper.

This mat features three layers. First is the open-cell polyurethane foam with cored air channels to enhance the cradling effect. These channels also reduce weight and packed volume. The foam is 4″ thick and helps insulate the body against heat loss to the cold ground.

Meanwhile, topping the foam is a certified wool layer that enhances temperature regulation and moisture management across the entire surface of the mat. Lastly, the four-way stretch organic cotton layer offers breathability and enhances the structural moisture management for next-to-skin level comfort. Best of all, the Luxemat Duo has a 210D polyester shell for durability and abrasion resistance.

