The JoyFous Retractable Rolling Shower Screen is a combination of a glass door and shower curtain ideal for 3-wall bathtubs. It provides bathtime privacy when needed with an easy pull-to-open motion and it rolls back into its case for neat storage.

This inexpensive yet functional bathroom essential does a great job with wet-dry separation because of its water-tight feature. Its screen can withstand pressure even from powerful showerheads. It also has silicone strips lining the frame that prevents even a drop from escaping. Plus, the screen can stretch from 53 to 78 inches so you don’t have to worry about mopping the floor after every bath

Unlike shower curtains, the JoyFous Retractable Rolling Shower Screen is mold-resistant. It boasts three layers of mildew-resistant material: watertight silicone coatings on either side and a PVC-wrapped fiberglass fabric for the core. They prevent mildew formation and make the screen waterproof and dust-proof.

Likewise, the screen dries fast unlike glass doors and shower curtains. This means you can put it away right after you take a shower and not worry about it gathering molds. Even its aluminum-alloy frame comes with a special plastic coating to keep it mold and mildew-free.

The JoyFous Retractable Rolling Shower Screen is guaranteed to last for many uses. It has undergone rigorous testing (30,000 opens and retractions) to ensure it stays stable and durable. Plus, it bounces back into shape thanks to its two layers of soft, durable silicone wrapped around flexible fiberglass. Not to mention, you don’t have to drill holes as it uses easy-to-clean, odor-free, and skin-friendly glue for installation.

Images courtesy of JoyFous