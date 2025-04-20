Thread fun into your interior setup with KAOI’s Bjorn Button Stool. More than just furniture, it’s a statement piece that adds a pop of playful twist to any space with its button-inspired design. It can elevate any living space with its delightful silhouette.

Channel your inner designer with this stool that serves as a canvas for your creativity. It features a swappable seat, so you can mix and match colors to make each piece uniquely yours. There are three vibrant colorways to choose from to suit your mood or brighten up a room.

KAOI’s Bjorn Button Stool infuses joy and charm in every corner, whether it be at home, the office, school, library, or cafe. It enhances creativity while offering a comfortable and sturdy seating solution crafted from durable high-quality rubber wood.

It doesn’t take up a lot of space measuring at 39 W x 39 W x 45 H cm. It’s also conveniently stackable for compact storage. These stools don’t come pre-installed but like those IKEA furniture, designed to be assembled on the site or real time.

KAOI’s Bjorn Button Stool is not permanently joined, which makes it more fun and satisfying to build them yourself. This furniture effortlessly blends understated elegance and functional practicality. It’s customizable so it adapts to your seating experience effortlessly.

Moreover, it allows you to express yourself freely while offering comfort and creativity. The stool has smooth edges and curves along with bold colors that pop up and an obvious playful design. So ditch the minimalist furniture and get creative with KAOI’s Bjorn Button Stool.

Images courtesy of KAOI Studio