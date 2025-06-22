Not everyone has the presence of mind to hang their clothes after just a day of use for the purpose of re-wearing them. They either end up as a pile on the chair, the foot of the bed, or worse, on the floor, accumulating dust and musty smell that they become unwearable. Hence, the idea behind the aptly called Rewear Chair, a collaborative product from Uncommon and Ecover.

This is a stylish take on the humble laundry chair that aims to curb wasteful laundry habits. It encourages users to air out their slightly used clothes (even one-time used) first before dumping them into the wash. Designed with sustainability in mind, it urges users to refresh garments, this way saving not just on water but also on energy. It also helps clothes last longer by preventing wear and tear, which could result from frequent washes.

The Rewear Chair is handmade in Dorset from 100% sustainable materials including wind-felled cedar, reclaimed ash fixtures, and natural beeswax to smooth the joints. It also features a natural felt insert infused with cedar oil as a natural deodorant for the clothes.

This beautiful piece of furniture looks like it has large popsicle sticks glued together. It’s a playful approach reminiscent of those years of building miniature furniture and other arts and crafts using popsicle sticks. In a way, the Rewear Chair functions as such. It turns untidy habits into a fun, interactive and multi sensory experience. It is adaptable and collapsible with extendable arms to hang clothes in an organized and stylish manner.

Images courtesy of Uncommon