When we spend most of our free time at home, try to furnish it with the stuff you love. Curate your private spaces with decor, furniture, appliances, and other forms of entertainment. You might spend a lot at first, but it will all pay off over time. For high-fidelity audio, Bang & Olufsen supplies us with a premium assortment of options. Its Beosound 2 Riva is definitely worth checking out!

Plenty of audio equipment manufacturers focus solely on sound quality and performance. Serious music enthusiasts may have no qualms about this, but others might. Why settle for the usual box-shaped speakers when B&O delivers sculptural form factors you can proudly keep in view?

Moreover, the craftsmanship that goes into each hardware is artisanal. The Beosound 2 Riva is dubbed the “Seaworthy speaker” by its official product page for a reason. From what we could tell, likely from its shade of Navy Blue. Meanwhile, the exterior aluminum shell flaunts a seamless surface.

Furthermore, the company claims the SKU “brings a level of power, elegance and smarts that leaves other speakers in its wake.” This freestanding model measures approximately 17″ x 7.9″ x 7.9″ (HxWxD) and weighs just shy of 10 lbs. Despite its portability, you need to hook it up to a power source.

Bang & Olufsen says it’s powerful enough to fill rooms from 100 square feet to 600 square feet with immersive acoustics. The Beosound 2 Riva outputs 360-degree audio through a 0.75″ tweeter, 2x 2″ mid-range drivers, and a 5.25″ woofer. Users can adjust the EQ via the companion app. You can find the controls mounted at the top. It uses an intuitive touch interface to adjust various settings.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen