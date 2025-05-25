When it comes to suction power, full-size vacuum cleaners tend to have an advantage over handheld options. That might have been the case years ago, but modern models no longer abide by that logic. To back this argument, we have Dyson and its latest innovation — the PencilVac. Don’t let the deceptively slim form factor fool you because it has technology on its side.

From an engineering standpoint, a standard vacuum cleaner needs adequate space to accommodate filters and the dust bag. As such, even Dyson’s sleek older models account for these limitations. The enclosure close to the handle is usually larger due to the cleaning tool’s crucial components and battery.

Meanwhile, the PencilVac completely overhauls the brand’s established design. With the exception of its cleaner head module, the cylindrical body measures only 38 mm in diameter. To achieve this impossibly compact construction, Dyson developed the new Hyperdymium 140k motor. Despite its diameter of 28 mm, it can spin “up to 140,000RPM to generate 55AW of powerful suction.”

Another fascinating feature is the two-stage linear dust separation system. According to the press release, it filters 99.99% of all particles, even as small as 0.3 microns, and compresses dust and other debris to optimize storage. When it reaches full capacity, cleanup is likewise just as easy courtesy of the hygienic syringe ejection system.

With one simple motion, it drops all contents into your trash can/bag and wipes the inner surfaces of the shroud at the same time. Elsewhere, the PencilVac head holds four counterrotating FluffyCones, which allows it to glide effortlessly. Also, each side uses a laser projection unit to illuminate surfaces and reveal if any particles are still left.

Images courtesy of Dyson