The Jibbon Key Organizer lets you carry your keys in style. Made from Italian leather that smells good as it is soft, this item adds an elegant fashion statement to any wardrobe.

This everyday carry does as its name implies: it organizes your keys in a stylish yet efficient manner. It uses a locking mechanism, called the extension, that ensures your keys stay snug and silent, so it does not juggle, while you’re on the go or using it. It prevents your keys from scratching phones or from poking holes in the inside of your pockets or bags.

The Jibbon Key Organizer may look slim but it can accommodate between three to nine keys. The extension allows you to fit more keys as needed. Unlike other EDC of its kind, this practical invention does not need screws, spacers, or any wave washers for installation. It also does not require a coin or any tools for that matter to add or remove keys.

Moreover, it offers easy access to the keys. They come out in one smooth flow. It also comes with a removable metal ring at the end of the key holder, which you can use to hook other small personal items such as a car remote.

The Jibbon Key Organizer uses only precision-made 316 stainless steel for all metal parts. This ensures that it is corrosion-resistant and durable. It comes with a three-year warranty and you can even give it a personal touch. You can have three uppercase characters monogrammed on the leather.

Images courtesy of Jibbon