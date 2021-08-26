Due to almost every other audio company flooding the market with true wireless earphones, choosing the right one is more difficult than ever. As always, we’re here to help. If by chance you’re looking for a pair that can stand up to even the most rigorous of activities, JBL has the Endurance Peak II. These sports-ready buds come in three colors: Black, blue, and white.

Electronics and moisture are a bad mix, which is why ingress protection on gadgets is must-have these days. Another issue with these types of earphones is they tend to fall out from movements. Instead of relying on a snug fit from the silicone eartips, JBL is equipping the Endurance Peak II with bendable ear hooks they’re apply calling Powerhook.

With these two features, those earbuds are ready to go the extra mile. 10-mm drivers deliver awesome audio, while JBL Pure Bass Sound technology generates those chunky lows. Feel the beat boost your workouts and push you to take the extra rep or go for one more rep.

Hands-free stereo calls mean lesser interruptions. Moreover, conveniently continue your exercise and command your favorite voice assistant directly from the Endurance Peak II. Intuitive touch controls will feel like second nature the longer you use these earphones.

Just like the name implies, battery life is a reliable 6 hours per earbud with an additional 24 hours from the charging case. in the box, you get the Endurance Peak II true wireless earbuds, the charging case, 3 pairs of ear tips in different sizes, enhancers, and documentation.

