Audio enthusiasts will tell you that the best way to enjoy music is with a premium pair of wired headphones. However, these days, going all-wireless is the best way to go. Bluetooth technology gives users the freedom they have always dreamed off. No more tangled cords, restricted movement, and other similar hassles. Perhaps the most popular product right now hails from Apple. The AirPods and AirPods Pro are currently the best-selling true-wireless earphones. On the other hand, JBL might just have something that will give the competition a run for its money. The Reflect Eternal promises perpetual power.

While it sounds like a bold claim, this crowdfunding project is packing cutting-edge technology to make it reality. Since portable wireless audio products rely on an internal battery for power, it needs to be charged regularly. JBL on the other hand, is taking advantage of sustainable energy sources to keep the Reflect Eternal functional at all times. Apparently what makes this possible is the unique component that lies within the headband.

JBL is packing the Reflect Eternal with Exeger Powerfoyle technology. Unlike regular solar cells, it can draw energy from both natural and artificial light. For those who want the specifics, the ideal lux value should be around 50,000 for maximum efficiency. Nevertheless, it will still charge its batteries even with interior lighting sources. Wearing these headphones outdoors gives it virtually unlimited wireless playback. The manufacturer confirms that it will support popular voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. We want to see more products later on that will run on this cool eco-friendly technology.

Images courtesy of JBL