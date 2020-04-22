Those who are lucky enough to own a Bugatti know that there is nothing like it. Now that you own one of the most coveted automobiles in the world, there might be something missing. If driving around in your extravagant and powerful ride is not enough Jacob & Co. could have something up your alley. Inspired by the luxury marque’s hypercar, the Bugatti Chiron 16 Cylinder Tourbillon is a mechanical masterpiece that matches the machine.

At $280,000 this is an exclusive timepiece for clients who desire matching essence of what’s in their garage and on their wrists. Meanwhile, the Bugatti Chiron 16 Cylinder Tourbillon boasts a unique construction with 578 components. It’s clear that this is an homage to the massive engine that powers its namesake. Additionally, much like the one the vehicle’s signature paint job, it sports an attractive Electric Blue and Black colourway.

The collaboration between Jacob & Co. and the carmaker started last year. Some of the limited-edition models already available are the Twin Turbo Furious and Epic X Chrono. Both are equally sophisticated and impressive, but the Bugatti Chiron 16 Cylinder Tourbillon is by far the most attractive in our opinion.

What immediately draws your attention is the functional replica of the twin-turbo W16 engine. Gearheads would likely keep staring at for hours and it emulates the mesmerizing movements of the pistons and crankshaft. On the other hand, owners will likely forget that the Bugatti Chiron 16 Cylinder Tourbillon is actually a premium wristwatch. Jacob & Co. ensures that owners can view the inner workings from any angle. As such, sapphire crystal viewing windows give you a peek of complications within the titanium case.

Images courtesy of Jacob & Co.