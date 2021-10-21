Hot Wheels has been a huge part of many people’s childhood. In fact, we believe the toy car might be the spark that ignited our love of automobiles. International Watch Company or IWC Schaffhausen as many know them, crafts elegant timepieces. Both are back for another collaboration to give us the IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works Pilot’s Watch Chronograph.

This is already their second outing as a team. The first was in 2020 when the toy company produced 1:64-scale models of the Euro Hauler. It was a transport truck used by the IWC Racing team to carry their track car – a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

Only 50 examples of the IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works Pilot’s Watch Chronograph will be available for purchase. Moreover, the first in the series will head to auction courtesy of Bonhams. The proceeds of which will benefit the Two Bit Circus Foundation.

We have a 43 x 14.8-mm titanium case with an exhibition caseback. The top and bottom use sapphire glass with anti-reflective coatings on both sides. Also, the number 68 of IWC’s race car is printed on the rear crystal. The racing theme is visible on the checkered flag pattern of the dial.

Meanwhile, the black sub-dials all sport a concentric polish finish. A date window is located beside the 3 o’clock hour marker. You can find the Hot Wheels co-branding badge on the left flank of the case. This runs on the in-house 69385 Calibre self-winding movement with a 46-hour power reserve.

A black with silver racing stripes textile NATO strap pairs perfectly with the IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works Pilot’s Watch Chronograph. Finally, it ships inside a metal toolbox along with a 1:64-scale model of the aforementioned 300 SL.

