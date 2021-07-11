Character watches have always followed a formula wherein the dial or case features printed/applied elements. A good example would be some of the timepieces from UNDONE that are on our pages. Aside from cartoons, comic book heroes are always a crowd-pleaser among collectors. As such, we can’t help but be drawn by what Invicta just dropped, which is the DC Comics Joker.

Years of writing about interesting offerings from recognized names and new players in the industry have taught us to appreciate more than just established brands. Also, we can say that watch snobs are missing out on a lot of the cool stuff.

Fans of the Caped Crusader will love all the striking details about the DC Comics Joker. If you love your watches on the chunky side, its 52-mm diameter should appeal to your tastes. The chronograph touts a stainless steel/aluminum case and bezel with a satin finish. Invicta then pairs it with a stainless-steel bracelet.

Of course, what makes it stand out is the purple/green colorway, which is iconic to the Joker’s color scheme. Next up is the transparent dial, which shows a printed image of the Clown Prince of Crime’s face. The watchmaker did a wonderful job on the subdials which blend cohesively with the design.

Its round hour markers are set at an angle along the flange with a date window at 4 o’clock. The DC Comics Joker watch runs on a Swiss Ronda Z60 quartz movement. Invicta should consider using self-winding calibers on their character watches in the future.

Images courtesy of Invicta