The Apple Watch is facing stiff competition from Samsung, and things are once again heating up. Now that the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Flip7, and Galaxy Flip7 FE have launched, we have new wearables to accompany the handsets. If you’re planning to upgrade soon, the Galaxy Watch8 series is available in two versions.

From what we could tell at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event, a sequel to the Galaxy Watch Ultra might not arrive anytime soon. Instead, the South Korean consumer electronics titan unveiled a fresh cosmetic variant in Titanium Blue. Specs-wise, the rugged smartwatch stays the same, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

However, the Galaxy Watch8 series welcomes a significant design change since the first-generation model. Samsung seems to be shifting away from the standard round form factor to the pillow shape. It’s too early to tell if longtime users will complain about this, but both now closely resemble the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Depending on your wrist size or perhaps personal preference, there are three sizes in total to pick from. The Galaxy Watch8 comes in 44 mm and 40 mm, while the Galaxy Watch8 Classic arrives in 46 mm only. A tactile mechanical rotating bezel is likewise included with the latter. All SKUs are outfitted with an Exynos W1000 and run Wear OS 6 out of the box.

Samsung is also doubling down on the health tracking functions of the Galaxy Watch8 series. Among these are sleep guidance, running coaching, and antioxidant/vascular load monitoring. With a modest increase in battery capacity, expect these wearables to last a full day or more, depending on what features are active.

