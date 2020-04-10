It’s been a while since we heard of anything new from INKAS. You know, that Canadian company that specializes in badass custom jobs that turn vehicles into personal tanks. That’s right, now that we have given you a refresher, let’s take a look at the latest project to roll off their assembly line. What we have here is a Lincoln Navigator L with a serious upgrade package in tow. This luxury SUV is now the perfect transport for those who want outstanding protection from all angles.

VIPS and other personnel whose safety is an absolute must can lean back and relax as INKAS takes care of every detail. Unless you know what you’re dealing with, nobody will guess that this ride is an absolute fortress on wheels. Flaunting 360-degree ballistic protection, it can practically withstand attacks even from 7.62-mm assault rifles.

To ensure that the Lincoln Navigator L continues to operate even when under fire, all crucial components are properly armored. These include the electronic control module, battery, suspension, and engine. INKAS also reinforces the hinges and other critical structure points. Meanwhile, the multi-layer ballistic glass ensures high visibility on top of reliable fortification.

Powering this premium juggernaut is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine with 450 horsepower on tap. This is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that transfers everything to all four wheels. The company is not only arming this Lincoln Navigator L with armor but ensuring that all the creature comforts are available. We’re talking about touches such as premium leather seating and a Revel Ultima 20-speaker surround sound system. If you need anything else, INKAS will be happy to oblige.

Images courtesy of INKAS