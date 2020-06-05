Simple yet practical, the Il Bussetto Card Holder is a minimalist’s dream wallet. It boasts an elegant appeal sans the unnecessary frills but is great at keeping your cards secure and neat.

This everyday carry is the epitome of classic beauty with its slim physique comprised of Italian leather. It uses 100 percent vegetable-tanned Cuoio leather to give it its natural beauty or patina over time. The creases and folds become the true testament of its timeless beauty. Likewise, handpainted on both sides with a variety of natural colors for added beauty and personal appeal.

As for its Functionality, the Il Bussetto Card Holder has two external card slots on one side that can hold three cards and keep them snug to avoid accidental slippage. The slots keep the cards neat and organized for easy and quick access. It also has one main compartment where you can store an extra card, or your I.D., folded banknotes, bills, or fit your house key in.

This card case also features bold and clean stitches on the edges that add to its overall elegant and classic appeal. It is compact so it easily fits in your back or front pocket. It measures at 3.94″ x 2.56″ so it sits well and nice in your hands. The leather exterior also adds a comfortable, slightly textured grip so the wallet does not easily slip from your hands.

The Il Bussetto Card Holder comes in different handpainted colors of fuchsia, light brown, dark green, Tibetan red, and black. It also features the brand’s logo on the front.

Images courtesy of Il Bussetto