Peak Design debuts its proper entry luggage with the Roller Pro Carry-On. It’s lightweight yet virtually indestructible and easy to maneuver on any surface thanks to four replaceable smooth-spinning wheels and slim handles.

This luggage underwent rigorous testing to ensure it doesn’t crack when under pressure, dropped, or whacked. Its tough-as-nails construction comprises both a hard and soft shell. The outside is a 100% recycled and Bluesign-approved proprietary weatherproof Versa Shell 550D Fabric. There are also protective bumpers on the back, multiple Cord Hook connection points, and two Gear Loops to attach to other bags.

The Roller Pro Carry-On takes an unconventional approach to opening. Instead of book style, it’s notepad style through drawbridge cords. This method only takes half the footprint while still offering easy access to your gear. Inside is a rigid polycarbonate shell with EVA foam and felt liner for serious gear protection.

Storage options are aplenty. There’s a roll-and-stow-away high-vis organization panel at the top with zipped pockets for small items. The main compartment has super strong UHMWPE cords to keep items secure during transit and they stay out of the way when not in use. This compartment is also compatible with the brand’s packing cubes for neat organization.

Moreover, there’s a dedicated laptop and tablet sleeve with SnapTent closure. But if you need more storage space, then the expansion zip increases the volume. There are also hidden pockets for an Airtag and passport and an aluminum key tether. The Roller Pro Carry-On boasts carbon fiber-made SlimDrive dual-height handles that don’t take up luggage space and make no rattling sound, unlike telescopic handles. This luggage’s robust construction paired with a stylish design and smart storage layout give you more reason to rack up the air miles.

Images courtesy of Peak Design