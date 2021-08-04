If you’re a fan of everything IKEA, then their latest introduction into the world of portable torches might interest you. The Swedish company is paying homage to the humble Allen wrench that is their greatest assembly tool. As part of its Art Event 2021, the brand is selling the IKEA Allen Key Torch for all your lighting needs.

This double-sided S-shaped Allen key is one of the main sources of inspiration for the IKEA 2021 Art Event Collection. Taking it to great heights, the brand created a giant version of the tool. Then fashioned it into an EDC flashlight equipped with an LED lamp.

Upon first glance, you might be prompted to just sit it out on the counter because of its whimsical look. But the IKEA Allen Key torch is more than just a decorative piece. It is a fully functional flashlight with an LED bulb that gives you approximately 20,000 hours. It even runs on rechargeable batteries. The brand recommends the use of LADDA batteries.

It is even IP44 rated, which means it can resist water splashes from all directions and can withstand bumps from solid objects that are bigger than 1mm. Despite its size, it is also not heavy to carry around because of its aluminum main parts and polycarbonate plastic shade.

Speaking of portability, the IKEA Allen Key Torch is also easy on the hands at just 7 3/4 inches long, 4 3/4 inches wide, and has a height of 1 1/4 inches. Depending on personal choice, you can get one in either the shiny silver or blue finishes.

Images courtesy of IKEA