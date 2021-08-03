You still have time to take that much-needed outdoor adventure before summer ends. Especially with the pandemic, there’s no better place to unwind than in the open air, away from civilization. If you fancy camping but want to avoid the trek or hike, then you can pack up the iKamper Skycamp 2x to your van or pickup truck.

This rooftop tent has a high-density polyfoam camping mattress that can sleep two adults and one child. It sets up fast in as little as one minute and features a hard shell to provide you with a safe and best-ever camping experience.

The iKamper Skycamp 2x offers several storage options for a rooftop camper. It has storage space for your bedding even when closed. This lessens the hassle of having to stash them separately inside your vehicle every time you need to close the tent. Then retrieve the beddings again during sleeping time.

This camping tent doesn’t add heft to the roof of your vehicle because it is made with two layers of a lightweight and aerodynamic hard shell. It is also wind-resistant and packed with insulation for a comfortable outdoor stay. It has a thick, durable, and breathable blackout canvass, a quilted and insulated lining for more warmth and condensation, and features high-performance honeycomb aluminum floor panels.

Moreover, the iKamper Skycamp 2x comes with a rain fly for extra protection and waterproof zippers. It also features a sky view window and 3-layer canopy windows for versatility and airflow. To keep intruders out especially at night, it has sturdy closing straps with custom stainless steel hardshell locks. For ease of access, this rooftop tent comes with a telescoping ladder with angled steps.

Images courtesy of iKamper