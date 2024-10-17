Modern Tiny Living designed the Cerceaux to be very functional and livable despite its tiny size because of its smart design. It has a storage-packed, light-filled interior to maximize space and make it loos spacious.

This home is good for a couple or a family of three at just 20 feet long. But it features a flexible layout with space to entertain guests. On one end is the living room with a built-in U-shaped storage-integrated seating arrangement. Small rectangular windows surrouned this area to naturally illuminate and open up the place.

Meanwhile, a couple of storage-integrated steps that lead to the living room have open shelvings on each side that serve as side tables. One connects to a staircase that leads to the loft bedroom equipped with a double bed and storage space. Unfortunately, it has a low ceiling so you’d have to dock your head going in and out. The Cerceaux only has one bedroom although the sofa below can easily double as makeshift bed.

On the other end of this tiny home is a well-equipped and functional kitchen. A breakfast bar serves as a dining table and despite its compact footprint it has all the cooking/baking tools you need. It has a propane-powered four-burner cooktop with an electric oven, a steel sink, a washer/dryer, and a fridge/freezer.

The Cerceaux also has built-in cabinetry and in-ceiling drop-down cabinets for storing spices. Meanwhile, the bathroom is next to the kitchen and accessible via a sliding barn-style door. It has a composting toilet, a shower, and a sink. This home is based on a double-axle trailer with operable windows and wood cladding. It runs on a roof-based solar panel and battery setup making it ideal for off-grid living.

