From what we know, everybody has a favorite color. This reflects on the shades they are regularly going for when purchasing all kinds of stuff. As for the rest who can’t make up their mind, Hublot wants you to go all out instead. Check out their Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow and its polychromatic extravagance.

For starters, those new to the watchmaker’s exploits should know that this is not their first rodeo when it comes to colorful tones on their timepieces. A while back, we shone the spotlight on the Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow. For its latest outing, Hublot is back in form and ready to make jaws drop.

Affluent buyers love to have options, which is why Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow goes for two. They can get this vibrant wrist candy in King Gold or white gold. Both variants boast a total of 484 baguette-cut gemstones which sums up to about 36 carats.

Hublot is using bright orange sapphires, fuchsia pink sapphires, lemon yellow sapphires, red rubies, ultraviolet amethysts, Klein blue topazes, and leaf green tsavorites. All of these embellish the 43-mm case, bezel, lugs, crown, and bracelet.

Overall, it takes around 1,200 hours to craft the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow. Next are the transparent sapphire crystal bridges which enhance the open-work visuals of the watch. Additionally, you can spy the micro-rotor of its in-house HUB6035 movement at 12 o’clock and a tourbillon at 6 o’clock.

As of this writing, Hublot is yet to announce the availability of the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Rainbow. Pricing is likewise not disclosed, but sources estimate it to be somewhere close to $800,000.

